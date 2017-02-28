Video shows armed robbery at NW Miami-Dade dollar store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping the public will help them locate the two masked men caught on chilling surveillance video robbing a dollar store in Northwest Miami-Dade at gunpoint, earlier this month.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subjects entered the Family Dollar in the area of Northwest 149th Street and Seventh Avenue, Feb. 13, just before 7 p.m.

Investigators said the robbers, seen wearing ski masks and holding firearms, ordered customers to lay down on the ground. One of the subjects is then seen demanding money from the safe and cash register.

Store employees could be seen scrambling to open the register while one of the robbers waved two guns around. The victims are then seen stuffing cash into a black bag while customers crouched down near the front counter.

The subjects fled the scene with approximately $110. They remain at large.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

