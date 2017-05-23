Video shows 4th grade teacher kissing student

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Video has been released of a fourth-grade teacher kissing a male student on the mouth.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brian Kornbluth pled guilty on May 16 to kissing the 10-year-old boy in his classroom at Somerset Academy charter school in Boca Raton.

Surveillance video from Feb. 9 released Tuesday showed the teacher at his desk hugging and then kissing the boy on the lips.

The boy’s sister said Kornbluth offered them gummy bears in exchange for kisses, so he was initially charged with two counts of battery. However, there was no video evidence to support the sister’s claim, so prosecutors accepted Kornbluth’s guilty plea for the one count of battery caught on camera.

Another teacher told the principal she was concerned because Kornbluth was giving preference to young boys. She said he kept asking the young boys to come to his class.

The school repositioned the camera in Kornbluth’s classroom to show his desk area and caught him kissing the boy.

Kornbluth said he hopes to work as a teacher again one day at a different school.

He is now on one year probation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.