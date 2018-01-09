Video shows 4 vandalizing eagle statue outside Wynwood antique shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for four men responsible for vandalizing a bald eagle statue outside an antique shop in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, last week.

According to City of Miami Police, surveillance cameras captured the subjects walking by the statue in front of Andrea’s Old Town Antiques, located at 160 NW 29th St., Wednesday, at around 12:30 a.m.

The footage shows one of the men pushing the statue down, resulting in damage estimated at $5,000.

Detectives are urging the community to come forward with any information that could help in their investigation.

If you have any information on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.