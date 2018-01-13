Video shows 2 stealing personal watercraft from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is reeling, hours after, he said, two people were caught on surveillance video stealing an expensive personal watercraft from his home.

Southwest Miami-Dade resident Conrado Aviles said he went to bed early Friday night. Hours later, his mother woke him up to break the news that his personal watercraft had been swiped.

“I ran out, looking around. I couldn’t find it,” said Aviles in a phone interview with 7News. “I went back into the camera room, and I see the individuals.”

Looking at the surveillance footage, Aviles couldn’t believe the burglars were able to fit the personal watercraft through a very narrow space in order to take it from his residence in the area of Southwest 125th Court and 268th Street.

“I don’t know how they got it to fit through. There was a truck, and they got to fit it right through,” he said. “They took off all the way around the corner, and that’s when they took the last lock, and they took off on it.”

The first subject showed up on the surveillance camera at around 1:16 a.m. on Saturday. After motioning for a second person, the pair made quick work of it. In less than seven minutes, they were gone with Aviles’ 2017 Yamaha VXR.

Aviles said he was planning a fun family weekend, adding that it took six days a week of hard work and saving to have something his family could enjoy.

The homeowner also took the opportunity to warn other people to do more than what they think they need to in order to protect their property.

“Really secure it, even putting a GPS that nobody knows about,” he said. “Put a GPS. That way you’d be able to recover it, because once it’s gone, it’s very hard to get it back.”

Aviles is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone who has information that would help get his watercraft returned.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

