Video released of wanted man in Pembroke Park shooting

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have released a clue, Thursday, to a fatal shooting in Pembroke Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released video and images of the wanted man.

The man stands about 6 feet tall, BSO said, and is in his 30s with a goatee and mustache.

The shooting happened April 2, at The Polo Club, near Southwest 56th Avenue and West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The staff and guests were making their way to the parking lot when shots were fired. One of the shots hit 33-year-old Jeff Reveille, who died at the hospital.

The shooter reportedly fled on foot.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

