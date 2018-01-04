Video released of hotel employee being rundown by man stealing van

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has released surveillance video showing the moment a hotel employee was run down and killed by a man stealing his van.

Video shows the suspect, identified by police as Edward William Reid, riding up on a bicycle to the Courtyard Marriott, located at 2051 South LeJeune Road in Coral Gables, on Nov. 18.

Police said Reid struck and killed 62-year-old Eladio Rodriguez when he tried to stop him from stealing the hotel van.

“The shuttle driver had dropped off some people at the hotel and somebody jumped into the van while it’s running and took off with the van,” said nearby resident Seraphin Martinez back in November. “The driver jumped to stop the guy, and he was either run over by the van or slammed against something.”

Reid remains behind bars with no bond.

