LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are hoping newly released video of an attempted break-in at an ice cream shop in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will help them catch the culprit.

The surveillance footage shows the perpetrator trying to enter the Kilwins on North Ocean Drive and Commercial Boulevard through the back door, April 10. However, he was unsuccessful.

The video shows the subject wearing a long-sleeved shirt, shorts, flip-flops and a visor.

If you have any information on this attempted break-in, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

