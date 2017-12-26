Video released of armed robbery, kidnapping in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released video of an armed kidnapping and robbery in Miami that took place on Dec. 12.

According to City of Miami Police, the armed robbery and kidnapping took place at around 3 a.m. near Northwest 13th Place and 38th Street. Detectives said the victim was walking home from school when he was confronted by two male subjects.

Police said one subject brandished a handgun, wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and shoulder and demanded that the victim empty his pockets.

At the same time, the second subject took the victim’s backpack and began searching it, stealing his cell phone and demanded the iPhone’s iCloud password.

Fearing for his life, police said the victim met the subject’s demand. The subjects held the victim at gunpoint and forced the victim to walk towards Northwest 14th Avenue and 37th Street. After ordering the victim to turn around, the subjects fled the scene and remain at large.

Police described the first suspect as a light-skinned 17- to 19-year-old male that stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He also has gold-plated canine teeth, is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie jacket with light colored jogging pants.

The second subject was also described as a light-skinned male between the ages of 17 and 19. Police said he stands at about 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall, is clean shaven with a faded haircut and was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray hoodie.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.