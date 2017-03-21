Video records good Samaritans rescuing unconscious driver on I-95

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were caught on camera working to rescue a driver who was unconscious after he crashed along Interstate 95.

The man who helped to save a South Florida driver said he felt hesitant to speak with reporters at first because he didn’t want recognition for just doing the right thing.

A video showed the rescue that happened along I-95’s southbound lanes in Boca Raton. That video has since gone viral.

“Did what I had to do,” said Gregory Glenn, who saved the driver. “The guy, of course, wasn’t responsive.”

Glenn said he’s thankful that he had his baseball bat in the car, which he used to help smash out the window after the driver of a Jeep sped right by him before crashing.

“I’m thinking I’m going 55, and he slams his car into the wall and then it got up on the wall,” Glenn said. “It looked like it was gonna flip, and thank God it didn’t. Then when it came down, I was looking over, and the car was racing. The engine was full roar like he had his foot on the accelerator.”

By the time these good Samaritans turned off the engine, cleared the smoke and flagged down paramedics, they realized the driver of the Jeep was unconscious.

“I knew I was taking a risk because that vehicle could have come off that wall any second because, like I said, the wheels were turning, so I knew I was taking a risk, but I did what I had to do,” Glenn said.

Driver Adam Turetsky, who was stuck in the resulting traffic said he was touched by what he saw.

“I didn’t want to get in the way,” Turetsky said. “I took out my phone and started recording the situation.”

But Glenn said he’s not looking for accolades. “I just happened to be at the right place at the right time, and I hope that somebody’s in the right place at the right time when I need that same help one day,” he said.

Police have identified the man behind the wheel of that Jeep as 53-year-old Victor Sanchez from Fort Lauderdale. They said he passed out while driving, causing the accident.

