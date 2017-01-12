Video of chained dog on top of trailer on I-95 in north Florida sparks outrage

(WSVN) — Authorities in north Florida are investigating after video showed a dog chained on top of a cage in an SUV’s trailer on I-95.

WLTV reports that a woman posted the video on Facebook in hopes of catching the driver, although she could not get the license plate. The woman said the situation looked dangerous and stressful for the dog, which appears to be a pit bull.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video contains adult language):



The social media post said the dog appeared to have the letter S carved into its leg. Other animals were also inside the cage, which was hitched to the back of a SUV.

Animal Control in Flagler County is investigating the video.

