Video shows burglars ransacking Hammocks home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the armed thieves who were caught on camera ransacking a Southwest Miami-Dade home and then making their getaway in the homeowner’s vehicle.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the residential burglary in the area of the Hammocks, in Southwest Miami-Dade, where someone stole a car and over $81,000 in property.

Video surveillance captured two suspects making their way into the residence through a window.

Once inside, one of the suspects pointed a firearm toward the bedrooms.

They ransacked the place and fled in the homeowner’s car.

The vehicle was recovered hours later.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

