Video captures wild horse attacking alligator in Florida park

(WSVN) - A group of friends hiking near Gainesville caught a strange sight in their path: a fight between a horse and an alligator. And it appears the horse emerged victorious.

Fox 13 reports that the group was watching wild horses grazing in a field, along with a baby horse. That’s when they spotted an alligator approaching.

“The alligator walked beside them and paused,” Krystal Berry said. “The horse kicked the alligator, which made it waddle across the trail. Then the horse started attacking again.”

The group said they think the horse may have been trying to protect its baby.

“It really was wild, did NOT expect to see that today!” Berry told the station.

The gator eventually crossed the path and made its getaway from the horses.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.