Video captures thief stealing Halloween decorations from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The thief was caught on surveillance video treating himself to the Halloween decorations from outside the home, located on Southwest 129th Court and South Calusa Club Drive, Monday night.

The video shows him walking around the home before taking off with the decor.

If you recognize the thief, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.