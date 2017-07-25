Video captures package theft in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video shows the woman grabbing a large package from the porch of the home, located on Southwest 41st Terrace near 94th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

The woman then ran to her car, tossed the package in and sped off.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

