Video captures intense West Palm Beach firefight

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dramatic home surveillance video captured the moment two firefighters were hit by a massive fireball, Monday, as they tried to put out a house fire.

The firefighters were preparing to enter the burning West Palm Beach house when the blast knocked them back.

But they wouldn’t be deterred. Less than 30 seconds later, they were back the door with their hoses pumping.

They quickly doused the flames at the doorway and made their way into the house to finish off the fight.

