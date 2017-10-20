Video captures hunter wrestling large python in Everglades

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – A massive python was caught in the Everglades, Thursday night, and it was all captured on camera.

The large snake was wrangled by professional python hunter Dustin Crum.

“We went in the water,” said Crum. “I had a Rick Flair leg lock on this snake. I said, ‘Help me! Help me!’ I got let go. We got the head and brought this monster out of the swamp.”

Crum caught the beast in the Everglades near Tamiami Trail. The hunter and his friends had to wrestle the 17- to 18-foot long python for almost 20 minutes.

Crum said this is the strongest python he’s ever encountered. Earlier this year, Crum also caught a “16-foot-10-inch” python, which he believes doesn’t hold a candle to his most recent catch.

The invasive species is known to have a destructive effect on the Everglades ecosystem.

