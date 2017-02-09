Video captures group stealing confiscated Bikes Up Guns Down motorcycles

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cell phone video captured a group of people as they stole motorcycles on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Police said a few dozen bikers ambushed a Molina’s Tow Truck in Miami and left the driver with no way to escape.

The crooks then jumped on the back of the truck and got away with multiple bikes that were seized during the so-called “Bikes Up Guns Down” ride.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

