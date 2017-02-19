Victims of Castro regime honored on 3rd anniversary of Cuban Memorial

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians came together to pay tribute to thousands of fallen Cubans at Tamiami Park, Sunday.

Mourners marked the third anniversary of the Cuban Memorial at the park during a ceremony hosted by Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez. Attendees honored the thousands who have died fighting or trying to escape Fidel Castro’s regime since 1959.

“Whether they had been executed by Castro, whether they had been put in prison and died there, whether they had died crossing the [Florida] Straits to get here, them and their family members, it was really a remembrance of the people who died trying to gain freedom,” said Martinez.

Hundreds gathered at Tamiami Park back in 2003 to lay crosses that represented loved ones lost. A monument was later erected in the park as a permanent memorial.

