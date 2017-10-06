Victim of Miami carjacking describes frightening encounter

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who had her car stolen by a man fleeing police is now telling the story of her fearful encounter.

A police presence could still be seen at Northwest 21st Street and 14th Avenue where Minerva Castellanos had her car stolen, just before 8 a.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD captured the moment where the suspect opened her door and forced her to get out of her car.

“There was traffic in front of me at a stop light. All I saw was the guy come to my window and point a gun at me, and he just yelled, ‘Get out the car. Get out the F-ing car. Get out the car!’ and I was kind of shocked, so I wasn’t moving, so he opens my door, and he says, ‘Get out the freaking car, or I will shoot you,'” Castellanos said. “At that point, I tried to take my seat belt off. I had to put the car in park, and he’s putting his leg on my foot, trying to stop the car and yanking me out and got in the car and just took off.”

Castellanos went on to describe how at first, she didn’t exactly know what was going on. “I literally thought he was an undercover cop, ’cause I saw cops all over the place — just all over the place, and I thought they needed my car for some unknown reason, and I just jumped out, and when the second officer told me, ‘Do you remember what he looked like?’ and I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He says, ‘That’s the guy we’re looking for.’ I just broke down. I didn’t realize that I could have gotten shot if I hadn’t gotten out of that vehicle right away.”

Castellanos was uninjured and immediately called her coworker and husband after the ordeal, and both came to console her.

“It could have been any of us, so I’m just so thankful that she’s OK. That’s the most important thing,” her coworker said. “A car is replaceable, but your life is not replaceable.”

The suspect was later killed after a standoff ended in a police-involved shooting.

