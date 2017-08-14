Victim of Miami Beach stabbing speaks out

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was stabbed several times in the back by his friend’s girlfriend shared his story with 7News.

“This is the deepest one right here,” said victim Malcolm Sawyer, gesturing to one of four stab wounds in his back. “This situation really hurts my heart.”

Sawyer said the attack started with a minor disagreement between him and his longtime friend, 25-year-old Brandon Jackson, over making music.

Related: 1 hospitalized, 2 in custody after stabbing at Miami Beach home

Sawyer is a musician and rents his room on Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach where he invited Jackson to help produce his album.

“We were about right here, yesterday,” the victim said as he walked by his backyard pool.

A poolside argument became heated, Sunday, and his friend ended up in the water. Then, according to Sawyer, Jackson’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Tiajia Hilliard, attacked him.

“His girlfriend came up from behind me. The biggest chef knife you could think of finding is what she grabbed, and she stabbed me four times,” he said.

Sawyer was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center and both Hilliard and Jackson were arrested.

Hilliard faces two counts of aggravated battery while Jackson faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both appeared in court, Monday, where a judge set their bond and ordered them to stay away from the victim.

“I’ve never stabbed anyone in my life, never shot anyone in my life and I don’t plan on doing neither, so I don’t think I deserved that as a human being,” said Sawyer.

He hopes to rekindle his friendship with Jackson in the future but said it will not happen as long as Hilliard is still in his former friend’s life.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.