Victim hospitalized after nearly drowning in Deerfield beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning in Deerfield Beach, Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of 200 SE 21st Ave just after 6 p.m. to rescue a person struggling in waist-deep water.

The victim was pulled out of the water, and CPR was performed, according to BSO.

The victim was later transported to Broward Health North in critical condition.

