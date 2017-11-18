FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a day of giving back to men and women who are part of the U.S. armed forces, just in time for Thanksgiving, and it was all thanks to a dedicated South Florida organization.

United Way of Broward County gave out more than 500 Thanksgiving baskets to military veterans and active service members as part of the Mission United program, Saturday.

Each basket included canned and package foods, trimmings, and a Publix gift card. The $65 value is meant to serve four to five people.

The baskets were handed out “drive-thru” style today at the United Way of Broward County’s parking lot.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.