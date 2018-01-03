Veterans prepare for 4-day ‘Soldier Ride’ through South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - War veterans are geared up for the annual Soldier Ride, which will begin Thursday.

Veterans received their specialized wheels, Wednesday, ahead of the four-day bike ride.

The ride helps injured veterans overcome physical and mental wounds through biking and the bonds of military service.

“The biggest part of the project is that they offer support to you when you’re in that dark place, when you need help,” said one participant. “They give you resources to build you up.”

The participants will pedal over 150 miles from Miami to Key West.

