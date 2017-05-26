Venomous lizard found aboard cargo plane at Miami airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Snakes were not on this plane, but a venomous reptile aboard an airplane raised concern at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s venom unit and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded, Thursday night, to calls of a black throat monitor lizard found in a cargo plane.

Officials were able to catch the dangerous lizard only using a dog crate. However, it remains unknown how the lizard ended up in a plane and where it came from.

Experts said black throat lizards are native to East Africa and their bites can be dangerous.

