Venezuelan native seeking asylum released from custody

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man from Venezuela who ended up being detained in South Florida after he’d sought asylum in the U.S. has been released, immigration officials said.

A spokesperson with Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that 22-year-old Marco Coello is no longer in custody.

Coello’s lawyer, Elizabeth Blandon, said her client, who was a high school student when he participated in a protest against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, would face a decade in prison or worse because he took part in that 2014 demonstration.

He was awaiting the conclusion of his trial when he fled to the United States.

“A gentleman who is considered a Venezuelan hero, someone who was fighting for the freedom of expression in Venezuela, was simply asking for asylum,” said Blandon.

According to ICE, Coello has a misdemeanor criminal conviction, and he did not leave the country in accordance with a visitor’s visa. The crime turned out to be trespassing.

