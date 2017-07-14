(WSVN) - Below, we have a list of polling locations for those wishing to make their voice heard in an informal plebiscite regarding the future of Venezuela. Polling locations open at 7 a.m., Sunday.
Watsco Center
1245 Dauer Drive
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Miami Dade College West Campus
3800 NW 115th Ave.
Doral, FL 33178
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
15939 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium
800 NE 8th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Rafael Belloso Chacin University
2550 NW 100th Ave.
Doral, FL 33172
Cypress Bay High School
18600 Vista Park Blvd.
Weston, FL 33332
