(WSVN) - Below, we have a list of polling locations for those wishing to make their voice heard in an informal plebiscite regarding the future of Venezuela. Polling locations open at 7 a.m., Sunday.

Watsco Center

1245 Dauer Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Miami Dade College West Campus

3800 NW 115th Ave.

Doral, FL 33178

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

15939 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium

800 NE 8th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Rafael Belloso Chacin University

2550 NW 100th Ave.

Doral, FL 33172

Cypress Bay High School

18600 Vista Park Blvd.

Weston, FL 33332

