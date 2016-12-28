Venetian Causeway re-opens after weeks of repairs

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Venetian Causeway is now open for traffic after weeks of construction closed the road.

The East Bascule Bridge that connects Belle Isle and Rivo Alto Island had been closed for six weeks for maintenance and repairs. Crews temporarily reopened the causeway late last month for Thanksgiving and Art Basel, and again this month for the long holiday weekend.

The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation said the bridge will now be permanently reopened and accessible to pedestrian, cycling, and vehicular traffic.

