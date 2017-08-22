Vehicle strikes Coconut Creek building after crash

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A car struck a building, Tuesday morning, in Coconut Creek, which shut down traffic along State Road 7.

According to Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue, fire rescue crews responded at around 10 a.m. to the scene, near the intersection of Coconut Creek Parkway and SR-7.

Crews said two vehicles crashed into each other before one was sent into the building near the intersection, damaging a window.

Officials added that the vehicles sustained moderate to heavy damage as a result of the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles have been transported to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

Traffic was shut down along the southbound lanes of SR-7, but lanes have since re-opened.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.