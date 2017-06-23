Vehicle hits pedestrian in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Lauderhill, Friday evening.

Investigators said the victim suffered a head and leg injury.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Police said the victim was alert during transport.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.