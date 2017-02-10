Vans carrying students, elderly shot at outside NW Miami-Dade middle school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vans transporting elderly people and school children were shot at by BB gun-style guns, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two separate vans — one carrying 12 school children and another carrying elderly people — were shot at by either a pellet gun or a BB gun near Brownsville Middle School.

The shots were aimed at the windows of the vehicles, causing them to shatter.

No injuries were reported, but according to a tweet by Miami-Dade Schools, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted just before 11 a.m.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that all students were safe.

Unacceptable tragedy averted. School bus hit by gunfire in Brownsville area. All students safe. The sanctity of children is violated again. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 10, 2017

No information has been gathered on any possible subject or subjects.

