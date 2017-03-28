Van fire shuts down southbound Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic is at a standstill in the southbound lanes on Collins Avenue after a van caught fire in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Collins Avenue and the southbound lanes, between 172nd and 174th streets, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were able to put the fire out, and the people who were inside the vehicle are reportedly OK.

Traffic on Collins Avenue has been backed up due to the vehicle fire where officials have blocked off the roadway.

That traffic is backed up to Golden Beach, southbound. Traffic is moving smoothly in the northbound lanes, however.

It is advised for motorists traveling southbound to take alternative routes.

