Van drives into Miami Gardens canal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A van was found in a Miami Gardens canal, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce HD was over the canal, near Northwest 166th Street and 17th Avenue, where a large van was seen submerged in the water. Miami Gardens Police and Fire Rescue were on the scene just before 8:30 a.m.

The van reportedly drove through a fence and into the canal. The driver said he is OK and that he lost control of his vehicle.

Officials said nobody remains in the van.

