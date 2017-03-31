USPS mail carrier robbed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed while on the job, Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene of the robbery, along the 2200 block of Northwest Seventh Court, in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said the employee was not injured.

Authorities have not provided further details about the incident.

