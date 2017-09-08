USPS, FedEx, UPS suspend operations in parts of South Florida due to Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - Major mail carriers have started suspending operations in areas of South Florida due to Hurricane Irma.

A United Postal Service representative tells 7News that the company secured their facility and suspended service in order to allow employees to seek shelter prior to Irma’s arrival in South Florida. UPS says they will make “every effort to provide service and commitment” to their customers once it is safe to do so.

Federal Express released a list of affected cities in the southeast that have had their service suspended, showing most of Florida will be unable to receive deliveries until after the storm passes.

According to a USPS news release, delivery and retail operations, as well as drop shipment acceptance, has been suspended until further notice. Residents served by the following post office zip codes will experience adjusted USPS operations:

“All post offices, stations, branches, finance units within the three-digit zip codes will suspend retail operations, delivery operations, business mail entry operations and drop shipments at close of business, Sept. 7, until further notice: 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 340, 349.”

Customers with further questions are asked to call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-274-8777) for updated information, visit the USPS Service Alerts website at and the PostalPro website.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.