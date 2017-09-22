USDA approves Disaster SNAP benefits for South Florida

(WSVN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Disaster SNAP benefits for multiple areas affected by Hurricane Irma, including South Florida.

According to the Department of Children and Families, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties have all been approved for Disaster SNAP benefits, along with over 40 other counties in Florida.

Disaster SNAP are food benefits given to those affected by disasters such as a hurricane. Households that may not normally qualify for regular benefits may be able to benefit if their income is lower than the disaster limits and they have qualifying disaster-related expenses, according to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

DCF’s website says pre-registration will be opening in the near future. For more information and to find out if you qualify for Disaster SNAP benefits, click here.

