US Secretary of Education visits South Florida public schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United States Secretary of Education is making a South Florida visit.

Betsy DeVos is planning to visit schools in South Florida, Thursday morning. Secretary DeVos will begin her visit by traveling to Care Elementary School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

This is DeVos’ first visit to a public university as the secretary of education.

DeVos will then travel to Florida International University and tour their College of Nursing and Research Center.

Secretary DeVos will then wrap up her day by visiting Slam Charter School alongside rapper Pitbull.

