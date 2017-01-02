US Customs system outage causes delays at MIA, FLL

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports are experiencing delays after a nationwide computer outage from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Monday night.
According to MIA officials, the outage began at around approximately 6 p.m. and caused delays on more than 30 international flights.
Tweets from both airports’ Twitter accounts warned passengers about the outage.
A tweet from FLL, however, confirmed the system was beginning to be restored, albeit slowly.
Customs and Border Protection officials have not yet given additional details about the outage.
