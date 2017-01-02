US Customs system outage causes delays at MIA, FLL

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports are experiencing delays after a nationwide computer outage from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Monday night.

According to MIA officials, the outage began at around approximately 6 p.m. and caused delays on more than 30 international flights.

Tweets from both airports’ Twitter accounts warned passengers about the outage.

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

A tweet from FLL, however, confirmed the system was beginning to be restored, albeit slowly.

CBP system is being restored slowly. Thank you for your patience as we are still experiencing delays processing passengers. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017

Customs and Border Protection officials have not yet given additional details about the outage.

