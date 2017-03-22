US Coast Guard searches for man who fell overboard on Carnival cruise

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man, Wednesday morning, who fell overboard on a cruise ship.

According to a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson, the man went overboard at 3 a.m. while the Carnival Victory was about 26 nautical miles north of Cuba. The Victory left, Tuesday night, and was on its way to Cozumel.

The Carvinal statement added, “Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the guest’s traveling companions and we extend our utmost care and concern to our guest’s loved ones during this very difficult time.”

The search remains ongoing for the overboard man.

