US, Canadian Coast Guards team up for rescue drill off Surfside

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The coast of South Florida was the setting for an international training exercise, Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard hosted the Canadian Coast Guard for a rescue drill, near Collins Avenue and 88th Street in Surfside.

Cellphone video sent to 7 shows crews using a helicopter to practice pulling someone up from the ocean.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com. You can also tweet us at “@wsvn” with the hashtag “senditto7.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.