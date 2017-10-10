US 27 reopens after garbage truck rollover causes closure

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was hospitalized and a highway was closed off after a garbage truck rolled over to its side.

7Skyforce hovered over U.S. 27 and Griffin Road in Southwest Ranches where, officials said, the vehicle rolled over on its side after it hit a car.

The road was shut down by officials while the scene was being cleaned up but has since reopened.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to a hospital with a head injury, and the other driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Davie Police Department has taken over the investigation into the accident.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.