Urban League of Broward treats residents to free meals amid Irma recovery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Floridians continue to recover from Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Sunshine State, thousands of residents received a show of support from a local organization in the form of free hot meals.

Forty food trucks lined the campus of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday as the Urban League of Broward County treated residents to lunch.

“We’re restoring 954 with the Family Fun and Food Truck Festival,” said Urban League CEO Germaine Baugh. “We really just wanted to create an opportunity for family and friends and residents to come out and share a hot meal together.”

The generous gesture comes at a time of need for these residents, many of whom are still living without electricity one week after Hurricane Irma.

“I think this is a great idea to do this,” said event volunteer Bennie Moultroy. “Just to see those faces on these parents, these children, it just makes me feel great to be part of it and help and serve.”

The day was filled with food, fun and some football. But the focus remained helping people across Broward and Miami-Dade, as well as restoring areas hit hardest by the storm.

“Our special teams, we’re going to be out here helping to rebuild and recovery,” said Jennifer Jehn with the Miami Dolphins Foundation. “We’ll be out at the schools helping out with the schools here today, helping to clean up and recovery. We are here for the community: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, the west coast of Florida and especially the Keys.”

Saturday’s event was made possible by the dozens of people who came together to show their commitment to our community. “All of the local businesses and sponsors who stepped up to make this happen, we’re just really pleased about how everybody is pulling together to help each other,” said Urban League of Broward spokesperson Chris Paterson.

Attendees were also given some personal hygiene products like toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap.

