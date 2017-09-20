UPS to hire 95,000 workers for the holidays

(WSVN) - United Parcel Service announced it will hire 95,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season, and says the temporary jobs often lead to permanent positions.

The shipping company is looking to hire package handlers, delivery drivers and driver helpers, as it anticipates an increase in package volume that will begin in November.

UPS also said that 35 percent of people who took seasonal package handler jobs in recent years have stayed with company on a permanent basis.

“Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some,” said CEO David Abney. “We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions. If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you.”

The company says permanent jobs, including part-time positions, come with healthcare and retirement benefits.

Interested job seekers can apply for seasonal positions at UPSjobs.com.

