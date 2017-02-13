UPS employees protest cuts to health benefits

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of UPS workers gathered outside one of the company’s stores in Miami to make a call for change despite the yearly uptick in packages for Valentine’s Day.

Several UPS workers who typically handle flower delivery orders for Valentine’s Day are instead protesting at one UPS location along Southwest First Street in Brickell, Monday afternoon.

Tim Boyle is just one of the many protesters who held up signs that read, “Have a heart: save UPS mechanics healthcare!”

“We’re currently embargoing, and UPS has made it clear that they want to take away our medical benefits,” Boyle said.

The company’s attempt to cut back employee health benefits have created concerns for workers who maintain physically challenging and sometimes dangerous work, which can include inhaling toxic chemicals and exhaust fumes on a daily basis.

“Back in October, our members voted 98 percent that we’re not gonna allow them to,” Boyle said. “The company makes billions of dollars and corporate executives get huge bonuses, and there’s no reason for them to take away our medical benefits.”

Employees at the company are trying to shine a light to the health benefit cut back and are demanding a fair contract with UPS executives. “It’s a huge cut into your standard of living, not only for the actives but for the retirees,” Boyle said, “guys that are already retired. Basically, they won’t have insurance.”

“Our members voted no, they sacrificed a lot, and we’re not gonna allow them to take away the medical benefits,” Boyle said.

The health care proposal will affect over a thousand UPS employees who rely on their benefits.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.