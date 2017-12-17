UPS employee steals package off porch near St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida woman was shocked when cameras caught a UPS employee stealing a pricey package off of her porch.

“I’ve heard of all the thefts going on. I never thought it would happen in my neighborhood,” said Jovita Acute-Parker after her package was stolen from her home near St. Petersburg, Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the thief stuffing the UPS package, which contained an iPhone X, under his shirt and taking off into the night.

“He just went straight for that box,” said Acute-Parker. “He must have seen that I have two cameras on the porch. He should have seen it.”

But the thief did not.

The man in the video has since been arrested after, police said, cameras revealed that he was a UPS employee who had stolen the phone after he had delivered it hours earlier.

“I ask my sister to pull up the video of the guy that delivered the package, so she pulled it up and she almost dropped my phone,” said Acute-Parker. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the same guy.'”

The 47-year-old suspected crook has since been terminated from UPS and faces charges of grand theft.

“Stupidest thief ever,” said Acute-Parker. “Same clothes, same shoes, same cap, same sweater.”

She was happy her cameras helped police crack the case. “Look out for the cameras if you’re trying to steal something,” she said.

According to officials, a supervisor at UPS found the stolen phone in the driver’s personal belongings at work. Authorities will return the item to the homeowner.

