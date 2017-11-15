Universal Orlando to celebrate Christmas at ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The holidays are a magical time of year. Now Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter will bring more magic to us muggles with new Christmas festivities planned.

Both Universal Orlando’s Diagon Alley and Islands of Adventure’s Hogsmeade will celebrate the holidays with live entertainment, festive decorations lining the streets, and specialty food and drinks from the popular book and movie series.

Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees will take the stage for a brand-new holiday performance that will include new songs like, “Nothing like a Holiday Spell” and “Accio Christmas.” The Frog Choir will also join in on the festivities with three brand-new holiday songs, including “The Most Magical Yule Ball of All.”

The resort also announced that they will create nighttime special effects projected on Hogwarts castle, with what Universal says is a breathtaking projection-mapping experience where guests will see incredible holiday moments inspired by the Harry Potter series on the iconic castle. J.K. Rowling’s series will provide inspiration for the Christmas themes throughout both parks.

Universal also says their holiday parade will feature Macy’s balloons and include new floats from their Despicable Me, Shrek, and Madagascar movies.

Holiday celebrations at the park will kick off before Thanksgiving this year, starting Nov. 18, and run through Jan. 6.

For more information on the magical holidays entertainment debuting in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, check out the Universal Orlando blog.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.