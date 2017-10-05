Universal Orlando Resort hiring 3,000 positions

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando is on a hiring spree, looking to employ 3,000 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

The Orlando Sentinel reports multiple positions are available across the central Florida resort, including attractions, operations, food services, merchandise, and even positions at City Walk and their newest water park, Volcano Bay.

Employees benefit from free park admission, discounts, and complimentary passes for guests.

While Universal Orlando is holding its first job fair Thursday, it is expected to hold additional fairs in the coming weeks. To apply, visit their website.

