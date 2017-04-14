Universal Orlando offers limited-time discount for Florida residents

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Living in Florida has many perks: the weather, the beach… and the proximity to some of the world’s best theme parks!

Universal Orlando Resort is sweetening the deal for Florida residents with a limited-time offer. Guests who purchase a 2-day, 2-park ticket will receive two extra free days at their parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

The two-day tickets start at $149.99 for adults, and the two extra days offer is only available for purchase online through May 30, 2017. The four days at the parks must all be used by June 30, and have no blackout dates.

To purchase the special offer for Florida residents, visit Universal Orlando’s website.

