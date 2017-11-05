Volunteers with United Way of Miami-Dade worked to bring about a total living transformation for families in Wynwood.
Volunteers worked to help families move into permanent homes. They handed out supplies and helped refurbish the New Life Family Center, a halfway house for families in need.
“Today, we put together totes of supplies: diapers, house cleaning materials, toiletries,” said Remi Roberts with the United Way of Miami-Dade’s Tocqueville Society. “We did some artwork in the art room.”
Children also participated in the efforts while also having the opportunity to enjoy fun-filled activities.
“The kids are working on some art they are going to present,” said Roberts.
