Volunteers with United Way of Miami-Dade worked to bring about a total living transformation for families in Wynwood.

Volunteers worked to help families move into permanent homes. They handed out supplies and helped refurbish the New Life Family Center, a halfway house for families in need.

Spending the afternoon giving back with Tocqueville Society members and their families #giveback #makeadifference #StrongerMiami pic.twitter.com/b4IpLVdBnL — United Way Miami (@UnitedWayMiami) November 5, 2017

“Today, we put together totes of supplies: diapers, house cleaning materials, toiletries,” said Remi Roberts with the United Way of Miami-Dade’s Tocqueville Society. “We did some artwork in the art room.”

Children also participated in the efforts while also having the opportunity to enjoy fun-filled activities.

“The kids are working on some art they are going to present,” said Roberts.