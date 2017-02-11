United Way volunteers bring large mural to life in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 50 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and brought a massive mural to life in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Some of South Florida’s youngest philanthropists lent a helping hand to complete the art project, sponsored by the United Way, at Dorsey Technical College, located at 7100 N.W. 17th Ave.

“I feel like, to whom much is given, much is required, and Miami is such a strong community,” said one volunteer. “We have so many people here, that it’s up to us to give back and make it a better place,” he said.

The mural was designed by Miami-based artist Michael Halley.

