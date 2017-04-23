United Way, UPS team up to host plane tugging competition

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade teamed up with UPS to host a plane tugging competition.

Groups of 12 met at the UPS hub at Miami International Airport, earlier today — to pull a 164 ton boeing aircraft 42 feet down the runway.

Miami-Dade Police officers were among those flexing their muscles.

In addition to the feats of strength — families were treated to activities, food and games

The day raised funds and awareness for the United Way’s work in education, financial stability and health.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.